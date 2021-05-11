11 killed in Russia school shooting

At least 11 people were killed and 32 others injured on 11 May in a shooting incident at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, authorities said, adding that a suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place at the school No. 175 in Kazan located in the country's Tatarstan Region.

A source in the emergencies confirmed to the TASS News Agency that the victims comprised 10 children and a teacher.

Two children fell to their death after jumping out of a window on the third floor, according to the news agency.

The sources said that the first signal from a panic button at the school came in at 9.25am (local time), after the shooting had started five minutes earlier.