China's Xi to skip G20 summit in India

China's president Xi Jinping is not expected to attend the G20 summit in India next week and will send prime minister Li Qiang in his stead, a senior EU official said Thursday.

"My last information... was that Xi didn't intend to travel, it would be the prime minister," the official told reporters in Brussels ahead of the 9-10 September summit in New Delhi.

Xi and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held rare face-to-face talks at the BRICS group summit in South Africa last week, but tensions remain high between the Asian giants.