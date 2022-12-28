North Korea's ruling party begins key annual meeting

North Korea's power has "remarkably increased in all fields of politics, military, economy and culture", KCNA quoted Kim as saying in his report to the meeting.

The meeting's agenda includes a review of policy implementation in 2022 and next year's budget, it added, without providing details.

At last year's plenary, Kim focused on domestic policies, especially the economy and agriculture, instead of directly addressing the United States.

Experts have said the tone could be different this time around.