Focus on humanitarian crisis as Turkey-Syria quake toll hits 35,000

Rescue teams began winding down the search for survivors on Monday as the focus switched to tackling a dire humanitarian disaster caused by the earthquake that has left more than 35,000 dead in Turkey and Syria.

Syria, already wracked by 12 years of civil war, is of particular concern. The United Nations held an emergency meeting Monday on how to boost aid to rebel-held areas, as anger grows over a sluggish international response to the pariah nation.

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, isolated and subject to Western sanctions, called for international assistance to help rebuild infrastructure in the country, where the UN estimates more than five million have been left homeless.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said Assad has agreed to open two more border crossings -- Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee from Türkey to northwest Syria -- to allow in aid.