Magnitude 6.2 quake hits east of Tokyo, no tsunami warning

A strong 6.2-magnitude quake shook buildings in Tokyo on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake hit off the coast of the Chiba region, east of the Japanese capital, just after 7 pm (1000 GMT), according to the country's meteorological agency.

Train services were stopped briefly in the area and runways at Narita Airport, an international gateway to Tokyo, were closed temporarily when the jolt hit.