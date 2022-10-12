Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 3 years for graft

The latest charges were related to allegations Suu Kyi accepted bribes from a businessman, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Suu Kyi received three-year jail sentences on two charges, to be served concurrently.
Opponents of the military say the charges against Suu Kyi are aimed at blocking her from ever getting involved in politics again or trying to challenge the military’s grip on power since last year’s coup.
A junta spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment on Wednesday. The junta insists Myanmar’s courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.