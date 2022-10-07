Families mourn Thai nursery dead ahead of king's visit

Grief-stricken families prepared to begin funeral rites Friday for 36 people murdered by a sacked policeman who rampaged through a nursery armed with a gun and knife in one of Thailand's worst mass killings.

After a day of mourning at the scene of the bloodshed, coffins bearing the bodies of the victims -- 24 of them children -- were transported to temples on flat-bed trucks to be handed over to relatives.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn will later visit survivors in hospital -- a rare direct interaction with the public for the Thai monarch, who is officially regarded as a semi-divine figurehead.