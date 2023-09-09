Brisk polling in keenly contested Maldives presidential vote

Voters went to polls in the Maldives on Saturday with incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih facing a tough re-election bid in the Indian Ocean nation of coral atolls.

Solih is seeking a second term in a poll that has turned into a referendum on his pursuit of renewed ties with India, the archipelago nation's traditional benefactor.

Solih, 61, and his main rival Mohamed Muizzu, the mayor of Male, were among those voting early in the capital island Male where schools were turned into polling stations.

Both men had ended their campaigning with rallies in the capital.

Solih, who was dressed in a yellow T-shirt and cap, the colours of his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), addressed a large gathering.

The 45-year-old Muizzu, a proxy of jailed opposition leader and former president Abdulla Yameen attended a mass rally marking the end of a short campaign.