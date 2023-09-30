Karabakh blast toll soars to 170 as exodus grows

The death toll from a Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot blast soared to 170 on Friday as the exodus from the ethnic Armenian enclave following its fall to Azerbaijani forces continued unabated.

Monday's explosion on the outskirts of rebel stronghold Stepanakert added to the human drama playing out along the high mountain border between rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan for the past week.

Karabakh refugees -- their supplies of everything from food to medicine choked off by a nine-month Azerbaijani blockade -- were scrambling to stock up on fuel at one of the few functioning petrol stations before leaving their homeland.

Images taken by frightened families showed a fireball the size of a football field erupting high into the night sky. It wounded hundreds and left scores unaccounted for.

The separatist government said on Friday that forensic experts had been able to piece together "170 remains" of bodies that will be brought to Armenia for identification.

It added that 349 people -- most of them suffering severe and critical burns -- were being treated in hospitals across the region.

The United Nations will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend, mainly to assess humanitarian needs, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced, adding that the body had not had access to the region "in about 30 years."