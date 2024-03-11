Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 26

The death toll from flash flooding and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 26, an official said Monday, with at least 11 people still missing.

Torrential rains on Thursday triggered the disaster in West Sumatra province, where rivers overflowed and landslides swallowed homes.

"Eleven people are still missing while 26 others have been found dead," Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement Monday.

In the district of Pesisir Selatan, 23 people were found dead and six were still missing, according to Fajar Sukma, an official from West Sumatra's disaster mitigation agency.