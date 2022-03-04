56 killed, 194 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan Shiite mosque

At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded Friday by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east -- between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.