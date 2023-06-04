Hong Kong arrests 4 for ‘seditious’ acts on Tiananmen anniversary eve

Police arrested four people in Hong Kong for “seditious” acts and “disorderly conduct” on Saturday, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The bloody 1989 clampdown in Beijing is a highly sensitive topic for China’s communist leadership, and commemoration of the hundreds killed—by some estimates, more than 1,000 -- has long been forbidden in the mainland.

For decades, Hong Kong was the only Chinese city with large-scale public Tiananmen commemoration, but the annual vigil has been banned following the imposition of a national security law on the city in 2020.

Around the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay on Saturday, AFP reporters witnessed police bundling several performance artists—some of whom appeared to be doing nothing—into police vans.

Late Saturday evening, the police said four people had been arrested “for disorderly conduct in a public place” and “doing acts with seditious intent”.

Four others were suspected of “breaching the peace” and were detained “to assist with the investigation,” the police said on its official Facebook page.

They did not name the people arrested and detained.