Xi Jinping makes first public appearance in Beijing after coup rumours

Chinese president Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since returning from an official trip to Central Asia this month, state media reported.

Xi's absence from the public view, since his return from the Uzbekistan summit, had led to rumours that he was under house arrest. His absence also gave rise to speculations of military coups in Beijing. These reports emerged ahead of the 20th National Congress next month where Xi is likely to secure a third term in power despite a moribund economy, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising tensions with the West over Taiwan.