Erdogan again? Amid rubble of Turkey’s quake, voters demand to be heard

As the sun beat down on a Turkish tent camp for earthquake survivors, Bahattin Kar emerged from his makeshift shelter to complain about the lack of electricity and water, the unfair distribution of aid and the surging cost of living.

But the 54-year-old remains steadfastly loyal to President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of national elections that are shaping up to be the toughest of the Turkish leader’s two-decade rule.

“If Tayyip Erdogan wins the election, these issues will be sorted. But if Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t win, woe to these people,” he said at the camp in ancient Antakya, the city worst hit by the powerful quake that struck in February, killing more than 50,000 people in Turkey and leaving millions homeless.