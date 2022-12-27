Japan's Kishida loses fourth minister in three months

Japan's reconstruction minister resigned on Tuesday over alleged financial improprieties, becoming the fourth minister to depart prime minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in just three months.

Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba, who is under fire over alleged illegal political payments to his aides, wife and mother, told reporters: "I believe there is no illegality in terms of my actions".

But "it is not my wish to see proceedings for the budget and other legislative agendas stall," he added.

His resignation comes as Kishida battles some of the lowest approval ratings of his tenure.