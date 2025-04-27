Death toll from Iran blast rises to 14, 750 injured

A massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port on Saturday, triggering a major blaze, with 14 people killed and 750 injured so far.

The blast occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world oil output passes.

Although the cause of the blast was not immediately clear, the port's customs office said in a statement carried by state TV that it probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.

The New York Times reported that a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, told the newspaper that what exploded was sodium perchlorate, a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on Telegram early Sunday that there were "14 dead and 750 injured so far in the explosion".