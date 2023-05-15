Thais reject army-backed government, opposition to open coalition talks

Thai voters have delivered a clear rejection of nearly a decade of military-backed government, election results showed Monday, backing two major pro-democracy opposition parties who are now expected to open coalition talks.

The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), which wants to reform Thailand’s strict royal insult laws, looks on course to be the biggest party—setting up a potential clash with the kingdom’s powerful royalist-military elite.

Thais voted in large numbers after an election campaign pitting a young generation yearning for change against the conservative elite embodied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the ex-army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.