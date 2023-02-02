Philippines grants US greater access to bases amid China concerns

The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan.

Washington would be given access to four more locations under an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) dating to 2014, statements from the defence ministries of both countries said.

“The Philippine-US alliance has stood the test of time and remains ironclad. We look forward to the opportunities these new sites will create to expand our cooperation together,” the statements said.