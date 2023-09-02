North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles: Seoul

Pyongyang views such the drills as a rehearsal for invasion while the two allies say they are defensive in nature.

An unspecified number of cruise missiles were launched at around 4:00am (1900 GMT) towards the Yellow Sea, the joint chiefs of staff said Saturday in the statement, adding the specifications of the missiles were being evaluated.

"We have stepped up surveillance and monitoring and are maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the United States," the JCS said.