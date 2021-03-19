A Myanmar doctor’s journey from a remote village to leading a revolution

On the night Myanmar’s army seized power, Sasa was in the capital, Naypyitaw, expecting to take a job in Aung San Suu Kyi’s cabinet after running a successful election campaign for her party in his native Chin state.

But as troops fanned out across the city in the early hours of 1 February, detaining Suu Kyi along with most of her government and declaring a return to junta rule, the doctor turned politician fled disguised as a taxi driver, not wanting, in his words, “to be captured like a rat in a box”.

Since then, Sasa, who goes by one name, has become a face of Myanmar’s ‘Spring Revolution’ and a key figure in the resistance to army rule, as the international envoy for the civilian government.

Within days of his appointment he had millions of followers on Facebook and Twitter. Hours after he called on people to send evidence of abuses by security forces, Sasa says he got so many emails that they filled up his inbox and almost filled a second.