Army using battle tactics against protesters: Amnesty

Myanmar's military is using battlefield weapons and lethal force in its crackdown on protesters against last month's coup, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The rights group said it had verified more than 50 videos from the crackdown, in which the United Nations says security forces have killed at least 60 protesters. It said many killings documented amounted to extrajudicial executions.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment. The army has said its response to protests has been restrained.

The junta took power on 1 February, detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and prompting daily protests across Myanmar that have at times drawn hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.