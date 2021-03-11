Asia

Myanmar Coup

Army using battle tactics against protesters: Amnesty

Reuters
Myanmar
People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on 10 March 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media
People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on 10 March 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social mediaReuters

Myanmar's military is using battlefield weapons and lethal force in its crackdown on protesters against last month's coup, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The rights group said it had verified more than 50 videos from the crackdown, in which the United Nations says security forces have killed at least 60 protesters. It said many killings documented amounted to extrajudicial executions.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment. The army has said its response to protests has been restrained.

The junta took power on 1 February, detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and prompting daily protests across Myanmar that have at times drawn hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

Advertisement

Amnesty accused the army of using weapons suitable for the battlefield to kill protesters. It said they were in the hands of units accused by rights groups of years of atrocities against minority ethnic groups, including Rohingya Muslims.

"These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions," said Joanne Mariner, director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International.

default-image

"These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open."

Amnesty said weapons used included sniper rifles and light machine guns, as well as assault rifles and sub-machine guns.

It called for a stop to the killings and for the release of detainees. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says nearly 2,000 people have been detained since the coup.

In justifying its takeover, the army cited alleged fraud in a November election that Suu Kyi's party had won. Its accusations had been dismissed by the electoral commission.

Read more from Asia

More News

Japan mourns victims of quake, tsunami and nuclear

A Local resident who lost his daughter pays a respect at a cemetery in Namie, Fukushima prefecture on 11 March 2021, the 10th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster

'Shoot till they are dead': Police disclose Myanmar junta's order

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on 8 March 2021

‘Barricaded’ protesters must be safely released: UN chief

People look at a police vehicle after Sanchaung district has been seized in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on 8 March 2021

Three protesters killed as Myanmar workers go on strike

Protesters hold homemade shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on 8 March 2021.