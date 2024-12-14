South Korean president faces second impeachment vote

South Korean lawmakers vote Saturday on whether to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, in a second parliamentary showdown that remains too close to call.

Thousands are expected to rally in Seoul outside the National Assembly, which will vote at around 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) on an impeachment resolution for "insurrectionary acts" -- a week after a first attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle failed.

Yoon has vowed to fight "until the very last minute" and doubled down on unsubstantiated claims the opposition is in league with the country's communist foes.

Two hundred votes are needed for the impeachment to pass, meaning opposition lawmakers must convince eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.

Seven ruling party lawmakers have pledged to support it. Local media is reporting that many are still making up their minds.