Six killed after latest earthquake shakes Turkey-Syria border

Six people were killed in the latest earthquake to strike the border region of Turkey and Syria, authorities said on Tuesday, two weeks after a massive quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Monday’s quake, which struck just as the rescue work from the initial devastating earthquake was winding down, was centred near the Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

The magnitude of the quake was measured at 6.3 by US and European seismological agencies, and at 6.4 by Turkish monitors.