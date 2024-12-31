South Korea’s Yoon: from star prosecutor to president facing arrest

South Korean’s Yoon Suk Yeol rose from public prosecutor to the nation’s highest office in just a few years, but as president he staggered from scandal to scandal before plunging the country into crisis by declaring martial law.

The lurch back to South Korea’s dark days of military rule only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama, Yoon was forced into a U-turn.

Lawmakers voted less than two weeks later to strip him of his duties, making him the third South Korean president to be impeached by parliamentary vote. If upheld by the Constitutional Court, he would be the second to be removed from office.

Yoon is under investigation for his martial law declaration and faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Defiantly vowing to fight “until the very last minute”, he has repeatedly ignored summons to present himself for questioning, prompting investigators to seek an arrest warrant which a court issued on Tuesday.

If arrested, Yoon would be the first president in the country’s history to be forcibly detained before the impeachment procedure is finalised.

Yoon is being investigated, among other things, for authorising the military to fire weapons if needed to enter parliament during his failed martial law bid.