China foreign minister likely to visit India soon, first since border stand-off

Earlier, the 15th round of corps commander level talks between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 11 March, 2022.
India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the line of actual control in the western sector during the 15th round China-India corps commander level talks, said the spokesperson of Indian army.
The two countries carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12 January, 2022, for the resolution of the relevant issues along the line of actual control in the western sector.
India and China have been holding talks on the line of actual control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff.
The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.
According to the sources, both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance at friction areas.
Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.
India also highlighted that India-China relationship are going through a very difficult phase and made it clear to Beijing that peace and tranquillity at border are the basis for good bilateral relations.