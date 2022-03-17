China foreign minister likely to visit India soon, first since border stand-off

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi may visit India soon, a first high profile visit from China since border stand-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

However, it is learnt that Wang's visit to India is being worked out. Meanwhile, neither the Chinese embassy in Delhi nor the Ministry of External Affairs of India has confirmed the proposed visit formally.

This will be the first high profile and physical meeting between the leaders of both countries after Galwan clash and the beginning of the border stand-off that started in May 2020.

The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and to invite prime minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

It is pertinent to mention that India-China stand-off at border is still continuing as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic discussions did not reap results. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.