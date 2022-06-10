China, US defence ministers to hold talks in Singapore

The US and Chinese defence ministers will hold their first face-to-face talks in Singapore Friday, Chinese state media said, as the superpowers lock horns over security disputes ranging from Taiwan to contested waters.

The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated due to myriad issues in recent years. As well as Taiwan and the South China Sea, they have clashed over cybersecurity and human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, which is attended by defence ministers and senior officials from around the world.

Austin is the latest senior US official to visit Asia as Washington seeks to shift its foreign policy focus back to the region from the Ukraine war.