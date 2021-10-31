‘China will not be the first to recognise Taliban government’

China will not take the lead in recognising Afghanistan’s Taliban government and will only do so in a concerted move with Pakistan, Russia and Iran, an expert familiar with China’s foreign policy considerations told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August and set up an interim government in September with old guard Islamists in top posts.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban government though China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, met members of the interim government in Qatar this week.