Malaysia's Anwar urges Thailand to step up on Myanmar crisis

Malaysia's prime minister Anwar Ibrahim asked Thailand on Thursday to play a bigger role in bringing stability to coup-hit Myanmar, as diplomatic efforts to bring peace there flounder.

Anwar held his first bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha since the former won office late last year.

The Thai government has faced international criticism for maintaining normalised ties with Myanmar's junta and for downplaying alleged atrocities in its neighbour since the country was plunged into chaos following a putsch two years ago.