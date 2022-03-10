Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presidential race

Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol won South Korea's presidential election Thursday, with the political novice and avowed anti-feminist immediately promising a more hawkish policy on the nuclear-armed North.

After a bitter, hard-fought election campaign Yoon, formerly a top prosecutor, who has never held elected office, was declared winner as rival Lee Jae-myung from the incumbent Democratic party conceded defeat.

His victory of his People Power party looks set to usher in a more muscular foreign policy for the world's tenth largest economy after the dovish approach pursued by outgoing President Moon Jae-in during his five years in office.