Indonesia LGBTQ event moved after security threats

A Southeast Asian LGBTQ event set to be held in Indonesia next week has been cancelled and relocated after a series of security threats, organisers said in a statement.

Homosexuality is legal everywhere in Indonesia except in conservative Aceh province, which adheres to strict Islamic laws, but gay couples often face discrimination in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week was set to be held in the capital Jakarta from 17 to 21 July, bringing together LGBTQ activists from around the region to connect and discuss challenges to the community.

“The organisers of the ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week decided to relocate the venue of the program outside Indonesia, after receiving a series of security threats from various groups,” Philippines-based organiser ASEAN SOGIE Caucus said in a statement late Tuesday.