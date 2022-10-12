Malaysia's Najib could be freed if his party wins poll: Mahathir

Malaysia's jailed ex-leader Najib Razak could be freed if his ruling party wins snap elections expected next month, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Tuesday.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison term for corruption linked to the misuse of billions in public money. He was ousted from power at polls in 2018 by Mahathir's opposition alliance amid anger over the scandal.

But Najib's long-ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) returned to office in August last year and is now seeking a fresh mandate after dissolving parliament Monday.

"If they win and form the government, their first objective is to free Najib," Mahathir told a media conference Tuesday.

"Najib will be pardoned and released and all other charges will be dropped."