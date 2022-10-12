Malaysia's Najib could be freed if his party wins poll: Mahathir

The disgraced former leader remains a member of UMNO but cannot stand for election because of his conviction on a batch of charges linked to the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
He still faces more corruption charges that could land him in jail even longer.
Billions of dollars were plundered from the sovereign wealth fund and spent on everything from a luxury yacht to artwork in a fraud involving Najib and his inner circle.
After Najib was ousted from office, nonagenarian Mahathir became prime minister for the second time in his long political career.
But Mahathir's reformist coalition lasted only 22 months due to infighting, paving the way for UMNO's return to power.
Malaysia's next elections were not due until September next year but current prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament Monday, clearing the way for early polls, most likely next month.
UMNO is confident of securing a big win despite rivalry among its leaders.
Mahathir, now 97, said he will seek re-election as an MP.
His party has decided to field him once more in his constituency of Langkawi, north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, the veteran said.