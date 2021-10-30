Dozens of homes destroyed in Myanmar shelling: reports

"We don't know if houses were burned after being hit by artilleries or if they set fire to the houses."

"We... don't even know what to say," said one woman still living in the town contacted by AFP, who said her house had been destroyed, before hanging up.

Pictures published on local media showed pillars of smoke billowing into the sky from the town perched amid green hills.

AFP could not independently verify the reports from the remote region.

"At least 100 buildings are thought to have been destroyed so far by the fire... which reportedly broke out at around 11:00 am following the use of heavy weapons," Save the Children said in a statement.