Firms that hired stranded migrant workers to face action, says Malaysian authority

The plight of the migrants - many of whom say they have not been paid salaries for months - comes amid concerns over workplace abuses in Malaysia, with several companies facing US bans for forced labour in recent years.

In response to Reuters’ queries, Malaysia’s Labour Department vowed to take action against recruitment agencies and companies found to have misused government quotas and licences for hiring migrant workers.

The department said in an emailed statement it would conduct a thorough investigation, and would not compromise on any unlawful activities that could “lead to any form of forced labour”.