US announces Taiwan weapons package worth up to $345m

In recent weeks, four sources told Reuters the package was expected to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones, but noted their inclusion could fall through as officials work through details on removing some of the advanced equipment from the drones that only the US Air Force is allowed access to.

The formal announcement did not include a list of weapon systems being provided.

Taiwan's defence ministry thanked the US for its "firm security commitment," adding in a statement it will not comment on the package details due to the "tacit agreement" between the two sides.