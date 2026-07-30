Myanmar agrees to take back 300,000 Rohingya from Bangladesh: Malaysian PM

The Malaysian prime minister said, “This is our country. Malaysia is our country. Others should not disrupt it. That is why we have to be firm.”

Demands to deport the Rohingyas have long been raised in Malaysia. However, Prime Minister Ibrahim noted that had previously been difficult to implement because Myanmar had refused to accept them.

“People say ‘send them back, send them back’. But where do we send them? Previously, Myanmar did not want to receive them. “So we had to place them in designated locations,” he said.

The Malaysian prime minister also urged the Rohingya community in Malaysia to respect local laws and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.