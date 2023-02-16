6.1 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, though there were no reports of casualties or significant damage.

The strong and shallow quake struck just off the coast of Masbate province in the centre of the archipelago nation shortly after 2 am (1800 GMT).

The epicentre was 11 kilometres (seven miles) from the coastal village of Miaga in Masbate's Uson municipality, USGS said.

The Philippine seismological agency said it had recorded more than 80 aftershocks.

"It was a bit strong," Masbate provincial police chief Rolly Albana told AFP.

"I was sleeping when we were shaken and woken up."