Indonesia hosts international meeting on Myanmar with UN, junta rivals, sources say

Indonesia is hosting an international meeting involving the United Nations and opponents of Myanmar's ruling military, sources with knowledge of the talks said on Friday, as a regional effort to end a civil war fails to gain traction.

Myanmar is embroiled in a bloody crisis stemming from a crackdown on pro-democracy protests that followed a 2021 coup by its military, which is battling on multiple fronts to contain a nationwide rebellion by a movement allied with several ethnic minority armies.

The United Nations, the regional bloc ASEAN, the European Union and Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) would be at the talks, according to a source with knowledge of the two-day meeting.