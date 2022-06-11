Foreign teachers in Hong Kong govt schools ordered to swear allegiance

Foreign English-language teachers working in Hong Kong government schools will need to swear allegiance to the city, officials told AFP on Saturday, as fears grow about the territory's ability to retain educators in the face of increasing restrictions.

Hong Kong's Education Bureau said that Native-speaking English Teachers (NETs) and advisors working in government-run schools must sign a declaration by 21 June in order to continue working in the coming school year.

Since 2020, Hong Kong has applied oath-taking requirements to an increasing number of jobs, mainly those in the public sector, as a way to fulfil Chinese government demands of loyalty.

NETs must declare they will bear allegiance to Hong Kong and uphold the Basic Law -- the city's constitutional text -- as well as be responsible to the government.