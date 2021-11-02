Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator on visit to Myanmar

Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico, has negotiated “the release of hostages and American servicemen in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and the Sudan,” according to his centre’s website.

His last visit to Myanmar was in 2018, as part of a panel created to advise on violence in Rakhine State—the site of a 2017 army crackdown that triggered an exodus of more than 700,000 stateless Muslim Rohingya.

But he abruptly resigned after the trip, accusing Suu Kyi of lacking “moral leadership” over the crisis.

Richardson also said he stepped down due to fears the committee would “whitewash” the causes of the Rohingya crisis, over which Myanmar is now being investigated on genocide charges.

Senior general Min Aung Hlaing—now the junta chief—was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown.