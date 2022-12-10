Iran's Raisi promises to pursue crackdown on protesters

Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken Sunni cleric in the Shi'ite-ruled Islamic Republic, criticised the death sentence, according to his website.

"When someone has not killed but only blocked a road and stabbed and injured a Basij (militia) member with a knife, he cannot be put to death under sharia," Molavi Abdolhamid said.

"Listen to these protests and negotiate with the people of Iran. Beating, killing and executing this nation is not right. This protest will not be quelled by killing people," he said, addressing authorities.

State media published a video of what it said was Shekari's confession where he appears with a bruise on his right cheek. He admitted to striking a member of the Basij militia with a knife and to blocking a road with his motorbike alongside one of his friends.

Human rights groups said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess.

A video widely shared on social media showed protesters shouting from north Tehran rooftops late into the night "We are all Mohsen" and "Khamenei is a murderer" - in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Another video showed people lighting candles in front of Shekari's home late on Friday. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

In Geneva, UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Turk called the execution “very troubling and clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters." He called on the Iranian authorities to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty.