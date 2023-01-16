6.2-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The epicentre of the quake was 48 kilometres (30 miles) south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 37 kilometres, USGS said.

It occurred around 6:30am local time (2230 GMT), and USGS revised it up from its initial measurement at 6.0 magnitude with a 48 kilometres depth.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) also put it at 6.2 and said there was no threat of a tsunami, while the country's disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.