Malaysia should hold officials accountable for roles in trafficking Rohingyas: Fortify Rights

Malaysian authorities should open a new investigation into mass graves of Rohingyas, discovered in Wang Kelian, and prosecute officials already found to be negligent in the detection, investigation, and prosecution of a human trafficking syndicate, Fortify Rights said on Thursday.

Last week, a court in Malaysia’s northern state of Perlis charged four Thai nationals, extradited by the Thai government, with offences under Malaysia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act.

The charges relate to the trafficking of ethnic Rohingyas from Myanmar to Malaysia in 2015.

In 2019, Fortify Rights and SUHAKAM—Malaysia’s national human rights commission—found a surge of trafficking of Rohingyas to Malaysia between 2012 and 2015 to have constituted crimes against humanity.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) in Malaysia subsequently found in 2020 that Malaysian officials could have prevented the trafficking of Rohingyas and the mass graves discovered in Wang Kelian in 2015.

“While these new indictments are welcome, a big piece of the puzzle is missing – that is the prosecution of Malaysian officials in these atrocity crimes,” said Patrick Phongsathorn, senior advocacy specialist at Fortify Rights.

“No Malaysian official has ever faced formal charges for crimes related to the mass trafficking of Rohingya refugees to Malaysia. This is despite evidence of at least criminal negligence.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Malaysian home ministry noted that the four extradited men are among ten individuals named in an extradition request made by Malaysian authorities to their Thai counterparts in January 2017.