Haqqani network: Afghanistan's most feared militants

Some of the Taliban's top leaders are gathering in Kabul to discuss the formation of a new Afghan government -- including a representative from the Haqqani network, the country's most feared militants.

The Haqqanis have been blamed for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years, claiming the lives of civilians, government officials and foreign forces.

Despite their reputation, they are expected to be powerful players in the new regime following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last week.