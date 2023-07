15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesia ferry sinks

At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.

The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time (1700 GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, it said, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated.

“Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for,” Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in a statement.

“The search will be conducted by dividing into two teams. The first team will dive around the accident site. The second team will conduct a sweep above the water surface around the accident site using a rubberboat and longboat.”