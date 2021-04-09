Hong Kong suspends its order of AstraZeneca jabs

Hong Kong on Friday confirmed it has requested AstraZeneca suspend delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine amid fears of severe side effects and concerns over its efficacy against new variants of the coronavirus.

Europe’s medicines regulator said this week the AstraZeneca vaccine could cause very rare blood clots in some recipients, prompting a cascade of countries to pull the plug on giving it to people under a certain age.

Britain sought Thursday to quell fears over the jab, saying the potential side effects were extremely rare—and the risk of falling seriously sick from Covid-19 was far greater.

On Friday Hong Kong’s health chief Sophia Chan said the city has asked AstraZeneca not to deliver as planned later this year.

“We think it is not necessary for AstraZeneca to deliver the vaccines to the city within this year,” she said, adding Hong Kong wanted “to avoid any waste as vaccines are in short supply globally”.