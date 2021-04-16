Hong Kong veteran democracy activists to be sentenced

Nine veteran Hong Kong democracy activists -- including publisher Jimmy Lai -- will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in one of the city’s biggest-ever protests.

Organisers say 1.7 million people -- almost one quarter of Hong Kong’s population -- turned out for a huge rally that formed the backbone of demonstrations that wracked the city throughout 2019.

The nine include some of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy campaigners, many of whom have spent decades advocating non-violence in their ultimately fruitless campaign for universal suffrage.

They are the latest in a string of anti-establishment figures to face the courts as China implements a sweeping crackdown on dissent.