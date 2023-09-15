Kim visits fighter jets factory on Russia tour

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a Russian military aviation factory on Friday following his summit with president Vladimir Putin, as the two countries ostracised by the West seek deeper ties.

Historic allies, Russia and North Korea are both under rafts of global sanctions -- Moscow for its Ukraine conflict, Pyongyang for its nuclear tests -- with Kim's rare foreign visit sparking concern from Kyiv's allies over a possible arms deal.

Putin, who has sought to strengthen alliances with other leaders shunned in Western capitals, met Kim on Wednesday at a spaceport in Russia's far east.

While Pyongyang wants Moscow's help to develop its missile programme, US officials and experts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine.

After their summit at the Vostochny cosmodrome, Putin told reporters that he saw "possibilities" for military cooperation.