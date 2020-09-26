India walks out of UNGA protesting Imran’s speech

The Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly session on Friday walked out in protest when Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan began attacking India in his speech at the high-level meeting, reports Indian news agency IANS.

He also criticised the wilful provocation of incitement to hate and violence by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), reports AFP.

India's First Secretary Mijito Vinito, who was sitting on the second seat in the first row of the Assembly chamber, stood up and left as soon as Khan turned on India by focusing on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a tweet, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti decried Khan’s attacks as “warmongering and obfuscation”.