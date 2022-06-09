Iran disconnects nuclear site cameras as IAEA censure adopted

Iran said it disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency cameras monitoring its nuclear sites Wednesday, hours before the UN nuclear watchdog adopted a resolution criticising the Islamic republic for failing to cooperate.

The move by Iran’s atomic agency came in anticipation of ratification of the censure, drafted after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

The UN nuclear watchdog formally adopted the censure, diplomatic sources told AFP, after it was submitted by Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

The censure—the first to criticise Iran since June 2020 -- was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it, according to two diplomats.