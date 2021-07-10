Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect

Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions and Raisi has never publicly addressed allegations about his role. Some clerics have said the trials were fair, praising the ‘eliminating’ of armed opposition in the early years of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

In an online address, Pompeo described the Iranian presidential election as "in fact, a boycott and the regime knows it". "This is a show laid bare for the entire world to see," Pompeo said.

Pompeo denounced Raisi as a leader who had been hand-picked by Iran's supreme leader, leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to "inflict pain, frighten, continue to loot, and to plunder" on behalf of the theocracy.